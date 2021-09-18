Police call off hunt after missing Doncaster teenager is found safe and well
Police in Doncaster have called off the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 2:12 pm
The teen, named only as Kelsey, was last seen in Orchard Street, Balby at around 11am on 16 September.
She had not been seen or heard from since and her family and police were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
But earlier this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police confirmed she had been found, writing: “Kelsey who was missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”