Police call off hunt after missing Doncaster teenager is found safe and well

The teen, named only as Kelsey, was last seen in Orchard Street, Balby at around 11am on 16 September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had not been seen or heard from since and her family and police were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But earlier this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police confirmed she had been found, writing: “Kelsey who was missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”