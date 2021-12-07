Police block road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following emergency incident
Police blocked a road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary last night following an emergency incident.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:49 am
South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Wentworth Road in Wheatley near the junction with Thorne Road at around 8pm, according to reports.
Eye witnesses reported a single police car blocking one side of the road but the other lane remained open during the incident.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of last night’s incident which occurred just a short distance from the nearby infirmary.