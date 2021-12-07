Police block road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following emergency incident

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Wentworth Road in Wheatley near the junction with Thorne Road at around 8pm, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eye witnesses reported a single police car blocking one side of the road but the other lane remained open during the incident.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of last night’s incident which occurred just a short distance from the nearby infirmary.