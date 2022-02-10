Police at scene after vehicle collision on busy Doncaster road this afternoon

Police have been at the scene of a road collision on one of Doncaster’s key routes earlier today.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:12 pm

Officers have been in attendance following the incident on Wheatley Hall Road earlier this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said a number of vehicles appeared to have been in collision near to the Costa Coffee drive thru, opposite the House Martin pub.

It is understood the road is still open to vehicles.

Police have been at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this afternoon’s incident.

