Police at scene after vehicle collision on busy Doncaster road this afternoon
Police have been at the scene of a road collision on one of Doncaster’s key routes earlier today.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:12 pm
Officers have been in attendance following the incident on Wheatley Hall Road earlier this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said a number of vehicles appeared to have been in collision near to the Costa Coffee drive thru, opposite the House Martin pub.
It is understood the road is still open to vehicles.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this afternoon’s incident.