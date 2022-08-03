Police arrest driver following Doncaster crash that left 13-year-old motorbike rider needing hospital treatment

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were called at around 3.33pm today (Wednesday, August 3) following reports of a collision on Doncaster Road, High Melton in Doncaster.

An SYP spokesperson said: “On arrival it was discovered a silver Ford Galaxy had been in collision with a motorbike.

“The rider of the motorbike, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“The 26-year-old driver of a third vehicle – a Land Rover - has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Doncaster Road remains closed this evening between Melton Mill Lane and Melton Road, affecting traffic through High Melton.