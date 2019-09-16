Police appeal to track down man missing from Rotherham home
Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing from his home in Rotherham.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 16:01 pm
South Yorkshire Police officers are asking for the public to help them find Richard McLachlan who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Richard, 45, was last seen near his home on Hartington Close in Rotherham, but hasn’t been heard from since.
He’s described as 5ft8 with a shaved head and thought to be wearing a brown parka coat with a fur hood, a grey Diesel t-shirt and jeans.
If you have seen Richard, or know where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 535 of 15 September.