Police appeal to South Yorkshire residents after three people attacked by raiders in their homes

Police in Derbyshire have appealed for the help of South Yorkshire residents after three people were punched and kicked by robbers who raided their homes.

Derbyshire Constabulary re-appealed for information over two aggravated burglaries which occurred in November and said the culprits could be from South Yorkshire.

A couple in their 60s were punched and kicked by a gang of robbers who raided their home on Wednesday, November 29.

The couple couple heard a knock at their door in Broad Lane, Hodthorpe - on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, near Whitwell - and found a group of five men outside.

Derbyshire Police said the men 'barged in' and demanded cash and jewellery from the couple.

They hit the man in his face and kicked the woman during the incident before they took gold jewellery.

Officers have linked it to a similar incident which happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25.

An 82-year-old man heard a knock at the door of his home in Sheffield Road, Creswell and opened it to three men, who walked into the house and kicked and punched him and demanded money.

They took watches, cash and some jewellery.

A force spokesman said: "We are asking people in Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire to share our appeal as the criminals may be from outside the county of Derbyshire."

Anyone with information about either crime should call 101, quoting reference 17000520948 for the Hodthorpe crime or 17000514363 for the Creswell incident.