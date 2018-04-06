Police appeal after football fans sing IRA chants on Doncaster train

Police are hunting a group of football fans who sang songs about the IRA on a Doncaster bound train.

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information following an incident where a group of supporters were chanting sectarian songs about the IRA on board a train service between Edinburgh and Doncaster.

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, 1 April.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the service and could provide information about the incident.

Spokesman Richard Soare said: “Everyone has the right to travel without fear or intimidation and nobody should be subjected to offensive or racial language.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was on the service and heard the group chanting.”

The BTP has not revealed which club those chanting are supporters of.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 458 of 05/04/18.