Police and paramedics at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road tonight
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of ambulances and police cars on the A630 Balby Road near to Westfield Park in Balby.
It is understood that emergency services were first called to the scene at around 9.30pm to an incident near to The Rec social club.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of tonight’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.