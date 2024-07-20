Police and paramedics at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 23:01 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 23:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of ambulances and police cars on the A630 Balby Road near to Westfield Park in Balby.

It is understood that emergency services were first called to the scene at around 9.30pm to an incident near to The Rec social club.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of tonight’s incident.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice