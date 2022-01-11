Police and fire crews dealing with serious emergency incident on A19 near Doncaster tonight

Police and fire crews are reportedly dealing with a serious emergency incident on the A19 north of Doncaster tonight.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:50 pm

Eyewitnesses have reported a road collision near to the junction with Tiltshill Lane between Toll Bar and Owston.

It is understood that one of the vehicles has left the road and there are also reports that one of the vehicles has burst into flames.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details of the incident.

Emergency services are reportedly at the scene between Doncaster and Askern.
