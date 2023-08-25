News you can trust since 1925
Police and ambulances race to Doncaster housing estate amid reports of serious incident

Emergency services have flocked to a Doncaster housing estate this afternoon amid reports of a serious incidents.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Numerous police vehicles and ambulances are all at the scene in Buckleigh Crescent this afternoon.

Photos from the scene show a number of emergency service vehicles along both sides of the street, which is part of a new build estate in Hexthorpe.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this afternoons incident, which residents have said is ongoing.

