Polar bear ‘in his element’ at wildlife park during Arctic blast

An animal at Yorkshire Wildflife park has been cherishing the cool weather.

As the nation shivered under the sudden Arctic blast, Nobby the polar bear was in his element.

The four year old gleefully plunged into the chilly waters of a frozen lake at the Project Polar Reserve, which became a winter wonderland to the four polar bears who enjoy its ten acres of caves, lakes and rolling terrain.

Nobby and his mates Nissan, Pixel and 14-year-old Victor got to grips with some logs as they frolicked in the big freeze.

Carnivore Team Leader Kim Wilkins said: “They have been having a great time while everyone else was wrapping up warm.

“Nobby just loved cracking through the ice."