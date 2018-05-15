Plucky Preston needs a new home

A beautiful German Shepherd who was neglected before being rescued by the RSPCA is looking for a loving new home to call his own.

Plucky Preston who came into the Sheffield brand of the animal rescue charity in December of last year following an animal welfare investigation has come a long way since he arrived at the centre.

Preston needs a new home

The black and tan beauty, aged two years and four months, was initially very overwhelmed and found the change quite challenging as it was the first time he had been exposed to something new other than the garden he had grown up in.

Adam Spencer from RSPCA Sheffield said: “Unsurprisingly, this has made him quite worried about life but after some amazing work from our staff he soon began to enjoy the company of people and his true personality came shining through.

“Preston hasn`t had it easy and just walking on a lead, because it was new, was quite scary. Now he sees the lead and gets very excited about it as he knows that it signals fun times. When he first arrived, he was unsure about being handled too, it took time to gain his trust and help him to relax but now he loves nothing more than a big cuddle with his favourite people.”

Staff said Preston enjoys the company of other dogs and loves a good potter, taking the time to investigate the world with his buddy by his side.

Adam added: “He may benefit from the company of another confident, dog to help Preston learn that the world is actually a nice place - full of lovely sniffs and great adventures. We would ensure the friends had several meetings to get to know each other before moving in together.”

Due to his timid nature, Preston is looking for experienced owners, ideally used to German Shepherds and a home where any children are older teenagers.

He is looking for a home where he won`t be left for long periods initially so that he has the time to adjust to his new surroundings.

If you can provide a home for Preston call 0114 2898050.