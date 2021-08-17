Plans unveiled to turn Doncaster toilet block into heritage visitor centre

The proposed Bawtry Heritage Centre.

Proposals have been drawn up to convert the disused public conveniences in Bawtry into a visitor centre and community hub.

Bawtry Heritage Group is behind the proposal to transform the disused toilet blocks on Gainsborough Road into a building focusing on the town’s history as well as offering new toilets and a Changing Place facility.

Spokesman John Linsley said: “The toilets on Gainsborough Road were closed because of persistent theft, vandalism and deliberate soiling.

The former toilet blocks in Bawtry are set to be turned into a visitor and heritage centre.

“The plan is that the larger of the two buildings becomes a Heritage Centre, where residents and visitors can drop in to explore the town’s history. There will be a meeting room and the facility could become something of a community hub.

“To achieve these ambitious plans requires considerable community support and a credible grant application.

“Our project timing is unfortunate given the Covid 19 pandemic. We have however, identified a grant-making organisation which is inviting applications from new projects and we intend to make an application towards the end of the year.

"We are extremely hopeful of a positive outcome.

Bawtry Heritage Group is launching a crowd funding appeal to help get the project off the ground.

"Bawtry has a fantastic history, dating back to Roman times – but not many people know about it. BHG want to change that,” added Mr Linsley.

He added: “Any offers of voluntary support, be it labour or materials, will help to reduce the overall project cost and also the required contribution accordingly.

“The other important aspect of the grant bid is the need to demonstrate community support and genuine need for the project.

"As well as benefiting a wide range of users we need to show that the project will make a positive impact on the local community and be totally inclusive.

If the scheme is successful, the building is anticpated to open in late 2022.