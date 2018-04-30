Plans to create vibrant market in Scunthorpe

Plans to create a new market as part of a £60m scheme to revitalise Scunthorpe Town Centre have progressed thanks to the purchase of a former bank building.

North Lincolnshire Council bought the former BHS building as part of the project to create a bright and vibrant new market in the town.

Isle resident will be able to benefit from the new plans that will create a bustling new market.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “This is the next step in creating a modern new market for the people of Scunthorpe and wider North Lincolnshire.”

The regeneration of Scunthorpe Market forms part of a wider £60m scheme to revitalise the town centre.

Engagement with traders is continuing during the design process for the new site, following on from positive workshops held with the traders last month.

The new market site will offer opportunities to both new and existing market traders.

Councillor Waltham said: “Scunthorpe Market is a focal point for the town and after a positive reaction to the plans announced last month we’re keen to press ahead and deliver this scheme.

“The new market plans are part of our vision to regenerate Scunthorpe and bring people into the town centre.

“The £1m facelift for Scunthorpe Central Library is another part of that overall project which we’re looking forward to opening next month.

“As well as shoppers’ favourite stalls, creating this new market gives us the opportunity to extend the market offer and be open to new market traders looking to launch or expand in Scunthorpe.

“We’re continuing to speak to traders throughout this process, and we’re keen to hear from residents too, to make sure we create a bright and vibrant new market that works for everybody.”

The regeneration of the town centre which is enabling the Scunthorpe Market to be delivered is being supported through grant funding from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The main purpose of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP is to be the voice of the local business community and to ensure that the economic interests of the area are properly represented.