Plans submitted for 51 apartments and office space in city centre warehouse

An application has been submitted to convert a Doncaster warehouse into offices and apartments.

Developer DBG has submitted plans to convert the former Canal Depot on Grey Friars Road into office space and apartments through a two-phase redevelopment.

The application was validated by the council on 3 July, with planning officers set to make a decision in the coming months.

If approved, two additional floors and a side extension will be built to accomodate the apartments.

Proposed development at the former Canal Depot. Credit: DBG Developments

Phase one will see the ground floor converted into 547 sqm of office space, with 30 apartments built across the above floors.

An additional 21 apartments will be built during phase two, spanning all four floors of the newly built extension.

Apartments will all be one and two-bedrooms with associated cycle and car parking for residents.