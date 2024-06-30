Plans for supermarket to replace several units on Wheatley Hills industrial estate refused

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
Planning officers have refused an application to convert an industrial warehouse in aDoncaster suburb into a supermarket.

On Wednesday (26 June) Doncaster Council ruled that plans for a supermarket on Shaw Lane Industrial Estate in Wheatley Hills were inappropriate for the area.

The plans would have seen four of five units in a warehouse on the site converted into a supermarket spanning 1,880sqm.

Minor internal and external alterations were planned including new walls and blocking of archways.

Shaw Lane Industrial Estate.Shaw Lane Industrial Estate.
Planning officers raised concerns over the plan’s location, which is an employment policy area.

Employment policy areas are designed to support industrial employment, with any retail plans requiring evidence that they will have clear benefits to the community.

Officers stated that the plans would have been better suited to a town centre.

Highways officers also highlighted that parking provision in the plans was inadequate, with 10 less spaces than recommended.

The plans were ruled inappropriate for the area overall and refused by planning officers.

