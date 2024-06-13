Plans for a new health centre and supermarket given the thumbs up despite lack of support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new health centre and retail area in a quiet town on the outskirts of Doncaster have been given the thumbs up by the council despite a lack of support from residents.

An extraordinary meeting of Epworth Town Council was held this week when the application for a major development off Belton Road on the current Holmes and Gardens site was discussed.

Planning permission is sought for a mixed use development of commercial uses, health centre, education area, landscaping and associated infrastructure following the demolition of the existing garden centre.

And despite no Epworth residents present at the meeting supporting the application, and no members of the council agreeing with the planning application, it was proposed and agreed to support the development.

A computer generated image of what the new site would look like.

Following the meeting, residents took to social media to have their say.

Rob Lewis said: “I didn't attend, but I support the development.

“It will bring much needed facilities, reduced the carbon footprint, increase footfall on the high street . A lot of people are really struggling with the cost of living and local convenience store prices are through the roof. The doctors currently is like a time warp back to the 80s.

“There is limited choice with current shops , unless you want a haircut or a takeaway/cafe/sandwich.

A computer generated image of the entrance to the proposed development.

“No regular market, Sundays is like a ghost town.

“I wasn't to keen on a large housing development, but Epworth should be the focal point on the Isle and may just breath new life back into the high street, potential new shops too.”

Paul Verrico said: “I think everyone agrees on the drs needing upgrading, the supermarket is the dividing line and the point very articulately made about the lack of viable footpath to the development.”

Nicky Dawson added: “What a farcical situation.”

While Carol Douglas Hall said: “Well I've heard everything now, you're either for it or against it, not 'oh ok then' and put your hand up! If you don't support the current application how the hell did you pass it?”

Wayne Billy Butler said: “Just to confirm I was against every part of the development and made my views very clear based on factual information.”