Plans for 140 homes on former RAF playing fields in Auckley to be heard again 

An application to build 140 homes on former RAF playing fields in a Doncaster village is set to be heard again.

Peel Land and Property Limited want to construct dozens of properties on former sports fields off Hayfield Lane in Auckley.

The application was originally deferred back in December due to ‘outstanding ecological issues but members deferred this again for a site visit which took place on Friday, March 1.

The controversial application received a number of objections including resident Dean Merriman and Finningley councillors Steve Cox and Richard Allan Jones spoke at the previous meeting in February against the plan.

All raised issues with Peel’s previous failures to deliver Section 106 agreements on other developments.

The site and adjoining land to the south were originally used for sports and recreation during the period of time when the RAF Finningley occupied the settlement, and were to be retained for similar use within the original planning permission for the use when Doncaster Sheffield Airport became operational.

But Doncaster Council received 12 formal objections to the proposal.

Officers are again recommending councillors on the planning committee to allow the development take place in exchange for certain conditions.

In exchange for approval., Peel must provide at 37 properties deemed ‘affordable housing’, money for a ‘transport bond’ to mitigate any increase in traffic and cash to provide places at Hayfield School.

Planning officer Mark Sewell, said: “The application leaves matters of design and layout to be considered as part of reserved matters applications, however it is considered that the site can adequately accommodate housing development which will be acceptable in urban design terms as well as in terms of its impact upon the character of the surroundings and neighbouring occupiers.

“The scheme will provide the required contributions to affordable housing, education and transportation.”