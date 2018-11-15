Plan to tackle air quality in these seven most polluted areas of Doncaster

Council bosses have highlighted seven of the most polluted areas of Doncaster which continually exceed levels acceptable air quality levels.

And ‘further interventions’ could be considered if the situation deteriorates - a report shows a number of areas ‘do not show signs of improvement’.

Villagers from Hickleton near Doncaster are lobbying for a by-pass. Picture Scott Merrylees

The town centre along Church Way, Balby A630, Hyde Park along Carr House Road A18, Bawtry Road M18/A638, Conisbrough A630/Low Road, Skellow along the A1 and Hickleton A635 all surpass nitrogen dioxide levels.

All seven of these places have been placed under a Air Quality Management Area (AQMAs) which are monitored on a regular basis.

Documents show the village of Marr close to Hickleton will also come under the spotlight.

The news just comes a week after campaigners in Hickleton called on Doncaster Council to honour a plan drafted more than 30 years ago to build a bypass around the village as part of a wider scheme to link the M1 to the A1.

According to campaign group Friends of the Earth, the Hickleton/Marr stretch has the worst air quality in Yorkshire & Humber.

Lisa Croft, an officer working within the regulation and enforcement team, said there had been a ‘decline’ in concentrations over the last five to ten years can in places but parts of the borough ‘continue to exceed pollutant levels’.

Documents show a small number of areas ‘do not show signs of the improvement’.

Doncaster Council has rolled out a number of initiatives to try and reduce air pollution across the borough but a wider focus on HGV fleets and a ‘taxi scheme’ is set to be looked at.

Poor air quality hotspots - Church Way, Doncaster.

A well-documented push to encourage people to ditch cars for walking and cycling is also a key focus. A bid was also submitted to refit bus engines to reduce emissions.

Lisa Croft, an officer working within the regulation and enforcement team, said: “There continues to be air quality issues across parts of the borough and that the AQMA designations remain in place.

“There are some locations where air quality does not appear to be improving in line with predictions and interventions will need to be considered to achieve compliance within the coming years.

“Doncaster Council needs to prioritise engaging with partners who can bring forward more innovative and significant measures to tackle poor air quality in certain parts of the borough.”