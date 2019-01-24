Plan to make healthy and sustainable food to all wins national recognition

Residents will soon have access to healthy and sustainable food which has been made in the Isle, thanks to a new partnership.

The Food in North Lincolnshire Partnership has achieved membership of The Sustainable Food Cities network, with the aim of improving people's health.

This group is part of the wider North Lincolnshire approach to the Healthy Weight Healthy Lives agenda.

The Partnership’s ambition is to make local, healthy and sustainable food available to everyone. It also aims to become a good example of how communities, businesses and the council can work together to make affordable good food a defining characteristic of North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “A lot of work has gone into mapping the good food options in North Lincolnshire and identifying areas where development is needed.

“Leading a healthy lifestyle, following a balanced diet and keeping active is beneficial for everyone no matter what their age.

“To enable people to do this, we need to ensure that healthy food options and facilities are widely available across North Lincolnshire.

“It is fantastic that the Food in North Lincolnshire Partnership has now received national recognition through The Sustainable Food Cities network.”

The Food in North Lincolnshire Partnership has representatives from the voluntary sector, council, hospital trust and food retailers.

During 2019, the partnership will be launching a healthy options award scheme. This will encourage and support local restaurants, takeaways, work based canteens and caterers to provide healthy choices and calorie information so that people are able to make a healthier choice for their meals.

Sustainable Food Cities is a network of cross-sector partnerships in towns, cities, boroughs and counties that are using food as a vehicle for driving positive change.

Tom Andrews, Director of Sustainable Food Cities, said: “Individuals and organisations have come together to develop avision of the kind of food culture they would like to see and are working together to make that vision a reality.”