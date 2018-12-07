Plan to convert Doncaster pub into fast food takeaway and shops to be debated

An application to turn a closed down Doncaster pub into a takeaway and shops has been called in for scrutiny by a ward councillor.

Coun Pat Haith has requested the application to convert the Adam & Eve pub on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, to be debated by members on the planning committee.

She said there are ‘too many hot food takeaways’ in the area and ‘extraction and ventilation are likely to cause harm’ to the neighbouring residents in terms of noise and odour.

Planning officer Alicia Murray has recommended the development’s approval but the final decision will rest with elected councillors.

The pub has been closed and re-opened on a number of occasions over the years but finally shut down in May 2018.

The application sets out a plan to include three units, one for an independent business, a retail shop and a takeaway.

The pub’s existing car will also be retained for customer use.

A public health officer working for Doncaster Council has also objected to the takeaway unit element and said fast food outlets in Scawthorpe is already sufficient to serve the population.

Their report sent to the planning committee shows the area has six hot food takeaways within a 1 kilometre radius.

It also adds that Scawthorpe has a quarter of reception aged children are overweight and 12 per cent are considered obese, with 30 per cent of adults are obese compared to the national average of 24 per cent.

Recommending councillors approve the development, planning officer Alicia Murray said: “On balance it is considered that subject to carefully worded conditions relating to ventilation and opening hours.

The proposal would not cause significantly detrimental harm to the amenity of the neighbouring residents. Nor would the proposal exacerbate the area in terms of highway safety or be detrimental to the health of the local population.

“The application is therefore recommended for approval, subject to conditions.”