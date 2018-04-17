Plan to bring Doncaster Council and NHS to work together on social care

Councillors will asked to approve plans for Doncaster Council and the NHS to work more closely together on improving social care.

Members on Doncaster Council cabinet next week will discuss a scheme to improve the way vulnerable adults, children and elderly residents are looked after by forging stronger links with Doncaster NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The Council and CCG are now in a position to enter into a ‘joint commissioner agreement’ which will set out the work required to enable the parties work under a formal from April 2019.

A report seen by councillors hopes people’s experience of a ‘complicated’ health and care system should be ‘much improved’.

Rupert Suckling, director of public health at Doncaster Council said: “We currently have a very complicated health and care system in Doncaster, built up over many years. It is not easy to access or to know what help is available and where from. We are good at responding in a crisis, but need to be better at helping people stay well throughout their lives.

“The aim is to deliver increasingly preventative, personalised and joined-up care and support for people, families and carers. This can make a major contribution to outcomes and life chances.”