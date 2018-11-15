Plan for homes along Doncaster village railway line approved by councillors

A plan to build a number of homes along a railway in a Doncaster village has been given the green light.

Developers have been given permission to build 13 properties along a vacant plot of land along New Road in the village of Norton.

The scheme includes six three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom properties along with a commitment to relay the road leading up the dwellings.

Councillors were split on the plan but five voted in favour with four against.

The plot was earmarked in a planning strategy as space for employments back in 1998 but that never materialised.

Education bosses requested the developer put £36,594 towards Campsmount Academy, which will be 'over-capacity’ by 2021.

But planning chiefs said due to the developer’s plan to put £155,000 towards relaying New Road, it would ‘not be viable’ for the applicant.

An objection was lodged from a residents raising concerns around access from New Road and Station Road.

Another concerns was ‘child safety issues’ due to the increased volume of traffic.

But Coun Iris Beech, vice-chair on the planning committee said: “This is good news because the area was included in the 1998 local plan as a space for employment opportunity.

“That has never come about and even though it’s not a big number of homes, it goes towards what we need to build.”

Planning officer Mel Roberts said: “The proposed scheme is well designed and ensures that there will be no impact on the amenity of surrounding properties.

“The scheme will ensure that properties are unaffected by noise from the adjacent railway line and all other planning matters have been satisfactorily resolved.

“The applicant is to pay for the upgrading of New Road so that the council can adopt it. The currently unmade road with no drainage will be upgraded to an adopted road with proper drainage, footpath and street lighting.

“This will have benefits both for the residents of the new development and for existing residents and the scrap yard along New Road.

“The proposed development will make use of a site that is clearly not suitable for industrial development and will help the council meet its housing requirement for the borough.”

A requirement has been set that no construction on the homes will begin until the road has been relaid with new street lights.