Plan for 140 homes on former RAF playing fields in Auckley deferred for second time 

Councillors have deferred a plan to build 140 homes on a former RAF site in a Doncaster village.

Peel Land and Property Limited will have to wait at least another month for councillors to decide whether they can construct dozens of properties on former sports fields off Hayfield Lane in Auckley.

The application was originally deferred back in December due to ‘outstanding ecological issues but members deferred this again for a site visit.

The controversial application received a number of objections including resident Dean Merriman and Finningley councillors Steve Cox and Richard Allan Jones spoke at the meeting against the plan.

All raised issues with Peel’s previous failures to deliver Section 106 agreements on other developments.

Planning officers set out a number of conditions in return for recommending planning approval.

The site and adjoining land to the south were originally used for sports and recreation during the period of time when the RAF Finningley occupied the settlement, and were to be retained for similar use within the original planning permission for the use when Doncaster Sheffield Airport became operational.

But Doncaster Council received 12 formal objections to the proposal.

Coun Cox said: “It’s a shame that Peel haven’t agreed to stick to their original Section 106 agreement this was simply to provide a community buildings and sports facilities. An application has recently been passed to supply residents with something but it is far away from the original proposal.

“We realise the airport is a fantastic asset for Doncaster and the Sheffield City Region, however, we have issues with the doctors surgery which isn’t easily accessible by public transport and the nearest shop has recently closed.”

Denise Bailey, on behalf of Peel, said: “The site can be brought into productive use providing new homes, provide much needed employment opportunities and provide extra revenue for the council.

“The site will create a significant education payment of up to £400,000 with 36 affordable homes.

“Developing this site for houses will improve employment through skills training – this proposal of 140 homes could support four apprentices or graduates.”

But committee member Coun Dave Shaw citing new issues raised at the meeting said: “These are very complex issues. This is really important discussions for the developer and the community.”

Councillors agreed to defer the application for a site visit.