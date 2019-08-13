Pizza takeway set to join line-up of shops at new Doncaster railway station retail park
A pizza takeaway is set to join the line-up of shops at a new retail park near a Doncaster railway station.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 09:58
Signs announcing the arrival of Pizza Vera have been unveiled at Centrix Park alongside Kirk Sandall railway station.
No further details have been announced as it when the shop will be open, but it will be alongside the recently opened Brix Coffee kitchen and coffee shop which has opened on the site on Doncaster Road.
Earlier this year, Costcutter opened a convenience store on the park and a beauty salon, Slated Beauty, has also opened its doors.
The Costcutter outlet has become popular with slush lovers, selling 27 different varieties of the flavoured ice drink.