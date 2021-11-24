Pizza takeaway in Doncaster receives a one out of five food hygiene
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:01 pm
New York Pizza, a takeaway at Unit 2, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, in Scawthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 313 takeaways with ratings, 170 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
