New York Pizza, a takeaway at Unit 2, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, in Scawthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 313 takeaways with ratings, 170 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.