Pizza takeaway in Doncaster receives a one out of five food hygiene

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:01 pm

New York Pizza, a takeaway at Unit 2, Maysam Court, Crossland Way, in Scawthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 313 takeaways with ratings, 170 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality

