PICTURES: Several hair salons raided by burglars in Doncaster town centre

Raiders have targeted several hairdressers in and around Doncaster town centre recently - prompting calls for police to do more to beat the burglar.

Small business owners claim there has been a spate of attacks on hair salons and barber shops in recent weeks leaving many hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

The smashed door at the Best Barbers.

There is now concern that a criminal gang may be co-ordinating the burglaries and shop owners are calling for police to take more action.

In the most recent attack, three men are reported to have smashed their way into The Best Barbers in Cleveland Street during the early hours of Thursday, May 10.

They took about £300 in cash, £100 worth of hair products and causing £150 worth of damage to the front door.

Co-owner Razaq Ibrahim said: "I couldn't believe it. In over 11 years of being here this was the first time anything like this has happened.

"The police officer who came out said they have been called out to many others recently.

"There should be more town centre patrols, that would definitely improve things."

Burglars broke into nearby Priority Hair and Beauty Salon in Priory Walk just before Christmas and stole petty cash. They also caused damage to a window pane on the front door.

The raiders were back about two weeks ago when they threw bricks at the frontage in an attempt to break in but this time they fled empty handed.

A member of staff at the salon, who did not want to be named, said: "Our window cleaner first noticed it and pointed out all the marks on the window.

"They said there has been several break-ins recently.

"We don't know who is doing it. It seems too much of a coincidence to be separate attacks because they are always clustered together in a spate. It seems a bit organised."

Just a couple of miles outside of the town centre Es Paradis was targeted at the Shaw Wood Business Park in Wheatley on April 11.

Burglars smashed a window that will cost £1000 to replace and also made off with some cash.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said at the time: "This has happened almost a year to the day since we opened.

"We are just starting to get somewhere and then this happens. It's devastating."

In relation to the latest incident at The Best Barbers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Sometime between 4.30 and 5.30am on Thursday, May 10, it was reported a barbers on Cleveland Street, Doncaster, had been broken into and a quantity of cash and hair products had been stolen.

"Damage was also caused to the door of the business in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 129 of 10 May."