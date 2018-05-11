PICTURES: Probe into Leeds United fans' alleged racist abuse on train near Sheffield

Police are investigating reports that football fans were racially abusive on a train travelling between Leeds and Sheffield.

The incident happened on a Cross Country train travelling between Leeds and Sheffield on February 21 between 4.50pm and 5.05pm.

Police have released this image in relation to the incident.

It is alleged that a group of football fans were chanting songs before becoming racially abusive which upset passengers.

Officers from British Transport Police have now released images of several passengers they are trying to identify in relation to the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Passengers on board the train reported that a group of men, believed to be Leeds United fans, were being anti-social, chanting football songs loudly. The group’s behaviour worsened during the journey when some of the group became racially abusive.

"A number of passengers were offended by their language.

An image released by BTP.

"Four images are today being released in relation to this investigation. Officers believe these men may have information which could help the investigation.

"If you know who they are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 461 of 21/02/2018. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."