PICTURES: New £1.5m Doncaster town centre trampoline park is revealed

This is what visitors to a new Doncaster town centre trampoline park can expect when it opens later this year.

The owners of Flip Out, a brand new trampoline and soft play arena have revealed details of the attraction, currently taking shape inside the former British Home Stores building in the Frenchgate Centre.

The 1.5m Flip Out centre will offer a range of activities for youngsters.

The £1.5 million centre will open in the summer and at almost 30,000 sq ft, the multi-level park is one of the largest opened by Flip Out in the UK.

Offering more than just trampolines, the attraction's main arena contains bouldering and traverse climbing walls, two 20ft cyber towers for vertical races between friends, plus a bed of 50 inter-connected trampolines.

The centre also boasts battle beams, foam pits and trampoline stunt boxes which are perfect for learning and practicing free-running skills, along with a large soft play area for younger visitors.

Keith Wortley, owner of Flip Out Doncaster, said: “It’s exciting to be able to announce that work has begun and Flip Out Doncaster will be opening within months.

Flip Out is being developed in the former British Home Stores site.

“We’ve found the perfect location for our venue which will blend the excitement of an activity and soft play centre with the fun of a traditional trampoline park.

“Flip Out Doncaster will appeal to all the family, offering four party rooms, a children's soft-play area and a 160-seat café selling hot and cold refreshments.

“But there's much more planned for Flip Out Doncaster, and we'll announce further news as soon as we can.”

Find the latest on Flip Out Doncaster via social media through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: @flipoutdonny or online: www.flipout.co.uk.