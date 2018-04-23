PICTURES: Hundreds turn out for annual Doncaster St George’s Day Parade

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual St George’s Day Parade in Doncaster yesterday.

Scouts from across Doncaster were out in force for the traditional march through the town centre.

Beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers and scout leaders paraded through the streets of the town on a route from Hall Cross School, along Hall Gate and past the Mansion House to Doncaster Minster for the tradtional service.

The parade coincided with many others taking place across the country, involving thousands of scouts, to mark St George’s Day.

The event is held on the Sunday closest to St George’s Day, which is today.

During their grand parade in Doncaster, youngsters marched to Doncaster Minster - also known as St George’s Church and passed the Mansion House, where civic mayor for Doncaster Coun George Derx and elected mayor Ros Jones, joined scout leaders for a salute.

The day also saw awards handed out to some of the organisation’s adult volunteers, including the Award of Merit.