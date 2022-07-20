'At least four' firefighters were hospitalised due to heat exhaustion on a 'brutal day' as temperatures topped 39C in Sheffield.
An emergency incident was declared as wildfires were reported in Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley, and Rotherham. Here's what happened on a day which Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby described as ‘brutal’.
A major incident was declared in South Yorkshire yesterday due to wildfires which swept the county and destroyed homes. Pic SYFR
2. Strauss Crescent
Fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes on Strauss Crescent, Maltby.
Dronfield Fire Station of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was first in attendance, joined by crews from Aston Park, Thorne and Parkway.
3. Firefighters hospitalised
A spokesman said at least four firefighters were hospitalised ‘for the effects of heat exhaustion’ on Tuesday. (SYFR)
4. Major incident
