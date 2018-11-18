PICTURES: Christmas begins with a bang at Doncaster light switch-on

Doncaster started its Christmas celebrations in style yesterday, as thousands enjoyed array of festive treats.

The now famous Christmas countdown marked the culmination of the night, as visitors watched the lighting of the brand new tree in the Sir Nigel Gresley Square before a huge firework display welcomed the holiday season in with a bang.

Other entertainment available on the main stage included a Disney singalong along with mini scenes from the local pantomime productions, with music and lots of fun and games with Trax Fm.

Thrill seekers were also dared to ride a number of rides and attractions, which included the breath-taking Star Flyer ride, back for its second year at the Christmas event.

A number of food and drink stalls were also ready to bring in the festive cheer, with mulled wine and free hot roast chestnuts to bring warmth to visitors.

Earlier in the day a festive pipe organ brought atmosphere to those in the Market Square, as well as music from brands brands and choirs across the town centre.

Father Christmas was also on hand to welcome in the festive season, in his story time grotto reading stories to children from the comfort of his sitting room along with Rudolph and other friends.

And, there was a free to use snow globe situated at the landmark ‘Clock Corner’ area, available for families and children wanting to experience the fun of the event.