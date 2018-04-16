PICTURES: Can you spot your house in these 80s and 90s archive aerial pictures of Doncaster?

We’ve dipped back into our archives to take a peek at what Doncaster looked like back in the 1980s and 1990s - from the skies.

These photos - some of which haven’t been seen since they were originally published in the mid 80s and mid 90s - show the extent of change the town has experienced over the last few decades.

Some famed landmarks have gone, some have changed and some are exactly as they were.

A selection of the shots were taken from the famed Goodyear Airship which older readers will fondly remember buzzing in the skies over Doncaster during their youth.

The craft was a familiar sight in the skies above Britain during the early part of the 80s, with children excitedly scouring the skies for a glimpse as it drifted over.

These pictures show huge swathes of Doncaster - from landmarks in the town centre such as the railway station and St George’s Church - out to the suburbs and villages around Doncaster.

See if you can spot disappeared buildings such as the North Bus Station, the town’s multi storey car park - bulldozed to make way for the new St George’s Bridge - and the towering white hulk of the former DuPont factory in Wheatley, better known to many as ICI.

You might be able to spot your house too - our cameraman back in the day pointed his lens at all parts of Doncaster - and our gallery features Intake, Wheatley, Woodlands, Sprotbrough and more.

Over the town centre, you’ll be able to see how the Frenchgate Centre has been transformed beyond all recognition - and buildings such as Gresley House and the town’s Job Centre which were all bulldozed to make way for the new interchange.

You can grasp from the air just how big Doncaster Royal Infirmary is and also appreciate the wide open spaces of green land and countryside - some of which have now been lost to housing over the years.

There’s also a shot of the area now occupied by Sir Nigel Gresley Sqayer and Cast - and you’ll notice lost buildings such as the Council House and Doncaster College clearly in shot.

The neatly terraced rows of Wheatley’s streets - and the now demolished Mines Rescue Station - will bring back memories amd there’s also a stunning shot of Christ Church stadning proud in the town centre - something that’s not changed over the years.

So take a look through our gallery, roll back the years - and don’t forget to look out for your house!