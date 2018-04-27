PICTURES: Are these the 20 best beer gardens in Doncaster?

The recent sunny spell had many of us heading for the pub in seach of some sunshine and liquid refreshment.

And what better way to combine than two than head to a Doncaster pub where you can enjoy the best of both worlds?

It goes without saying that the town has some of the best hostelries and bars in Britan - with all tastes catered for.

But a pub with a beer garden is even better - and we’ve come up with our pictorial guide to some of the ones we think are the area’s best.

Whether its a lively town centre joint with just a few tables or a relaxing country style pub on the outskirts of the town, we’ve covered all bases and catered for all tastes in our rundown of 20 Doncaster favourites.

If you are venturing down to town to sample some real ale in olde worlde surroundings, there’s the Masons Arms in the Market Place, while back in the centre of town, the likes of the Red Lion and Huellas are both great places to enjoy an al fresco pint or two.

Further out, the likes of the Boat Inn at Sprotbrough and Reindeer Inn at Sandtoft are both places where you can sit outside, watch the world go by and also take in some pleasant scenery too.

Places like that are always packed come summer when there’s no better way of watching the sun set over Doncaster as you slowly down a cool, refreshing beer or two.

We’ve tried to cater for all and cover all bases with our gallery.

How many can you tick off as having visited and is your favourite among them?

And if you haven’t visited, make a date and make sure you get along this summer!

You can also tell us your favourites - and the ones you think should be included in our rundown!