A man who died in a horror Doncaster road smash which also left a 19-year-old driver in hospital with serious injuries has been named and pictured.

Aiden Allen has been named locally as the victim of the crash in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley late on Sunday night.

Mr Allen, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Mondeo he was a passenger in left the road, smashed into a lamp-post and then came to rest in a garden.

The driver of the car – named locally as 19-year-old Josh Rafferty – was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to Goodison Boulevard near to its junction with Packington Road following the smash shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster.

“On Sunday 28 July, at 11:07pm officers responded to Goodison Boulevard following reports of single vehicle collision.

“It is believed that a green Ford Mondeo left the road and collided with street furniture before coming to rest in a garden.

“The passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported.

“The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have CCTV footage covering the area or footage or information of the car prior to the collision.

“If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 970 of 28 July 2024.”

Footage can be submitted here- https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-footage-sought-following-fatal-collision

If you would prefer to leave details anonymously, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through its dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.

A number of eyewitnesses reported a huge emergency response to the incident, with police, paramedics and fire crews all in attendance throughout the night.