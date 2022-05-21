Photos show aftermath of M18 crash involving lorry and van which brought motorway to a standstill

The vehicles collided on the southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions four and three for Armthorpe and White Rose Way.

Witnesses said there were at least 11 emergency services vehicles deployed to the crash scene.

A lorry and van were involved in a collision on the M18 near Doncaster this morning

There were lengthy tailbacks as traffic was stopped to allow vehicle recovery work and for a clean-up operation to be mounted.