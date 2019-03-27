Photographic fairy tales come to life in Scawsby

Shilo Beddow has a fairy-tale wonderland in her home where she takes photos of children in front of magical backdrops

Her business is named Fairest Of Them All and started just a year ago – she photographs around 10 children a month presently, but the venture is rapidly growing.

Shilo Beddow, owner of Fairest Of Them All.

Parents can choose from an array of magical settings such as a castle, an enchanted wood, and a pirate ship.

Shilo, of Scawsby, said: “The idea is they can have a fairytale-inspired photography session. “They can dress up as mermaids, princesses, fairies or pirates.

“They come and play, and I provide costumes and props they can play with. They’re allowed to touch everything. It’s a sensory experience.

“They use their imagination and play while I capture photos of them quite naturally and comfortably, while they are having fun.”

New born photo shoot.

Shilo wanted to create a photography experience that would be more comfortable for little ones as she noticed that, when she took her own son to a photo shoot, he felt anxious. “There’s nothing in there they can’t touch or play with.

The pirate backdrop, in particular, is interactive with sword fights and treasure hunting.

“It’s nice to be able to capture photos of children playing and being comfortable, enjoying themselves,” she said.

The enchanted wood backdrop has autumnal foliage, friendly creatures and cute props which can all be moved around by the child.

Peter Pan costume, Enchanted Wood photo shoot.

Before any photography takes place, Shilo gets the kids to explore the settings and begin to feel natural in their surroundings.

This makes for some great candid shots, which she takes on her Nikon D750.

A session will usually last around 45 minutes depending on the child’s personality.

The cost is £30 for a regular shoot which comprises of three digital images on a disk, but larger packages are available if more photos are desired.

Enchanted wood photo shoot backdrop.

Costumes are provided with an array of princess, mermaid and fairy outfits to choose from.

If a parent has a specific photo in mind Shilo will get her creative juices flowing and try to make it happen.

Shilo said: “I had a parent who wanted an Alice in Wonderland tea party theme.

“That was so much fun, they were twins sitting in Alice dresses drinking tea. It was ridiculously cute.”

Canvases and easels can be ordered of the photographs as well as digital images of the shoot.

Shilo started the business after she fell in love with capturing her own two children on film. “We want to capture the important milestones of your child growing up. You can then have these photos as a keepsake and cherish as you watch them grow up,” Shilo said.

As well as her magical backdrops, Shilo also creates seasonal shoots for occasions such as Christmas.

Easter is her next upcoming theme, featuring bunny ears and pastel coloured baskets aplenty.

Shilo mainly photographs children aged up to 11 but she also does shoots of couples and families at nearby Cusworth Hall.

This year she wants to expand by breaking into the school prom market, which she believes is the perfect occasion for a professional photo session as many girls wear their dress only once.

Anniversary shoots are popular with her clients, too, and she plans to acquire a studio space in the future.

Visit www.fairestofthemallphotography.com for details.