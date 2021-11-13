Photo shows extent of crime scene after major incident shuts key Doncaster road

The A635 Barnsley Road was closed in the early hours and throughout much of this morning as police probe an incident in the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police have yet to confirm details of the investigation, but unconfirmed reports suggest there has been a fatality on the road near to Ridgewood School.

This photo, taken by a nearby resident, shows the road sealed off in both directions near to the junction with Emley Drive.

Barnsley Road in Scawsby was sealed off for several hours following the incident.

Throughout the morning, forensic officers could be seen carrying out detailed searches of an area near to a pedestrian crossing on the road in Scawsby.

The road is the main connecting route between Doncaster and Barnsley and also links to the A1(M).