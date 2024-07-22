Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading pet charity Blue Cross (which has rehoming centres in Sheffield and Thirsk) has written to Doncaster, Kinsley and Sheffield greyhound stadiums asking them to reveal the number of injuries and deaths of greyhounds at the tracks.

Following the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) publication of the annual injury, death and retirement data on 26 June, Blue Cross has significant concerns regarding the welfare of dogs racing at all GBGB tracks, including Doncaster Greyhound Stadium in Stainforth.

With temperatures rising this summer, the charity is also calling on all tracks in the UK to cancel races and not force dogs to race in the heat.

Becky Thwaites, Head of Public Affairs at Blue Cross said: “Blue Cross are clear that the death of one dog is one dog too many. As the tracks in Yorkshire are three of the 20 licenced GBGB tracks in Britain that has contributed to these distressing figures, we have written to them to ask for further clarity regarding the injury, death and retirement data at the local racetrack.”

Pet charity questions greyhound stadiums over data on injuries and deaths. Credit: Blue Cross

The 2023 national statistics show:

359 dogs involved in racing died or were put to sleep – a 47 per cent increase on the previous year.

49 greyhounds died as a result of being designated unsuitable for rehoming, an 84 per cent increase compared to the previous year (20 dogs).

101 greyhounds were put to sleep on vet’s advice away from the track, an increase of 81 per cent compared to the previous year (43 dogs).

105 greyhounds were put to sleep on humane grounds at the track, six more than the previous year (99 dogs).

Blue Cross is calling for an end to greyhound racing and is asking animal lovers to join them by signing its petition.

Currently, over 80,000 people have already signed and the race is on to reach 100,000 signatures.

This will allow the charity to show the Government the amount of support there is to end the so called ‘sport’ and put an end to the preventable suffering, injuries and deaths of thousands of racing greyhounds each year.

Mark Bird, Chief Executive of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) said: “Welfare is paramount within licensed greyhound racing and there are clear rules and guidelines around how racing greyhounds should be cared for at every stage of their lives. Through our Greyhound Commitment and our long-term welfare strategy, ‘A Good Life for Every Greyhound’, we seek to safeguard a racing greyhound’s welfare at all times.

“Whilst we do not release injury and retirement data for individual tracks, at the national level the track fatality rate has reduced significantly since GBGB first published data in 2018; it has halved from 0.06% in 2018 to 0.03% in 2023. This is due to multiple initiatives including safer racing surfaces and GBGB’s Injury Recovery Scheme (IRS) which provides funding to help cover the veterinary costs of career-ending injuries sustained at GBGB-licensed tracks.

“The 2023 data once again demonstrates the importance of a licensed sport with key safeguards around welfare and the impetus to continually drive improvements.”

