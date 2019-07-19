Person rescued from derelict building fire near Doncaster town centre

A person has been rescued from a derelict building fire near Doncaster town centre.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 19:36

A fire at St James’ Court on St James’ Street, Balby Bridge was reported shortly before 6.30 this evening.

One person was rescued from the building but there are not believed to be any more people trapped in the building.

St James' Court in Doncaster (photo: Google).

There are currently four fire engines dealing with the blaze and one turntable ladder.