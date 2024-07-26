Person pulled from wreckage after car ploughs into house in Doncaster
Fire crews rescued a person from the tangled wreckage of a car after the vehicle ploughed into a house in Doncaster.
Crews were called to Bentley at 3.29pm yesterday after the drama unfolded in Huntington Street.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster station attended the incident which involved a car going into a building.
“One casualty was removed from the vehicle and left in the hands of the ambulance crew.
“Firefighters left at 4:51pm.”
