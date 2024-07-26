Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews rescued a person from the tangled wreckage of a car after the vehicle ploughed into a house in Doncaster.

Crews were called to Bentley at 3.29pm yesterday after the drama unfolded in Huntington Street.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster station attended the incident which involved a car going into a building.

“One casualty was removed from the vehicle and left in the hands of the ambulance crew.