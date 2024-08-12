Person in hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A person is now in hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Doncaster this morning.
British Transport Police were called to Doncaster station at 11am this morning, Monday 12 August, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries where they remain in a serious condition.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.