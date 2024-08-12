Person in hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person is now in hospital with life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Doncaster this morning.

British Transport Police were called to Doncaster station at 11am this morning, Monday 12 August, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries where they remain in a serious condition.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.