Person in city centre incident 'safe and sound' as Doncaster pub to stay shut
Police and paramedics were called to The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street last night with a cordon put in place.
There have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing outside the premises.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: “Due to the incident that occurred last night, Angel and Royal will be closed today.
"We want to thank everyone involved, especially South Yorkshire Police for their quick response in apprehending the suspect.
"A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.
"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”
One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”
Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – throughout the evening.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.
