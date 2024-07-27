Person in city centre incident 'safe and sound' as Doncaster pub to stay shut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person reportedly seriously injured in a serious city centre incident in Doncaster last night is “safe and sound” bosses have said – but the pub at the centre of the drama will stay closed today.

Police and paramedics were called to The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street last night with a cordon put in place.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing outside the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: “Due to the incident that occurred last night, Angel and Royal will be closed today.

Emergency services were called to The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street.

"We want to thank everyone involved, especially South Yorkshire Police for their quick response in apprehending the suspect.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – throughout the evening.