Yungblud fans 'gutted' after Doncaster singer forced to cancel surprise London gig

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, had asked fans to meet him in Camden Market at 3pm on Tuesday, putting out a cryptic message on social media telling fans that he had a ‘surprise’ for them.

Supporters made their way from across the country to see the singer at the world famous market – but were left disappointed when the event was axed, reportedly due to safety concerns.

However, both Camden Council and the Metropolitan Police say they were not behind the plug being pulled on the event.

Yungblud was forced to cancel an event in London. (Photo: Robin Burns).

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment while others headed for a nearby pub – with some lucky visitors able to speak to the Doncaster rocker via video call.

The singer sparked a frenzy among fans on Monday when he posted: “Meet me at Camden Market 3pm tomorrow (30th). I have a surprise.”

One said on Twitter: “I don’t think Yungblud realises how big he actually is now - like it was sort of inevitable Camden wasn’t going to work."

Another said: “Surely Yungblud realised this Camden meeting was gonna be an issue, y’know, considering the new strain of Covid in the UK.”

A third posted: “The f****** freedom of rock n roll is gone. Its a sad day when the music dies,” while another wrote: “Absolutely gutted.”

However, many fans decamped to the nearby Hawley Arms pub where some were lucky enough to be able to speak to the singer by video.

A spokesman said: “All the fans who had travelled to see him headed over to the Hawley Arms where landlord Charles Ridler face-timed the musician for all the girls to chat to him.”

A Camden Council spokesperson said: "Neither the Council or Police had any involvement in cancelling this event, and were only informed of it on the day it was due to take place.”

A Met Police spokesman added: “Police were in no way involved in the decision to cancel an event scheduled to take place at Camden Market on Tuesday, 30 November.”