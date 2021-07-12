'Your memory will live on forever:' Grieving Doncaster mum's touching tribute on daughter's funeral anniversary

Amy Leanne Stringfellow died in June last year.

Former soldier Amy-Leanne Stringfellow 26, died at a house in Balby in June last year after a brutal attack by her fiance who later killed himself in prison before facing trial for her killing.

Her grieving mum Jacqui Fareham has promised to get justice for her daughter and is campaigning for a change in the law so people who kill but die before being convicted can still be found guilty after their death.

And on the first anniversary of the funeral of her daughter, Mrs Fareham paid a moving tribute on social media, describing Amy-Leanne as ‘perfect,’ the last year as ‘eternity’ and adding: “I love you all the pennies in the world.”

She wrote: “A whole year without cuddles. A whole year without hearing ‘I love you mam.’

"A whole year of not seeing your perfect beautiful face.

"A whole year of moaning at each other because we both think we are right.

"A whole year - oh my it seems like eternity.

"A year today we had to do the one thing every parent dreads and should never have to endure. We sent you to your final resting place.

"We miss you every second of every day and the days are definitely not getting easier.

"They say time is a great healer. I prefer to differ.

"The only thing we have left to hold on to is knowing we will see you again in the afterlife.

"Life really will never be the same again sweetheart but we will try our very best to live our best life without you by our side.

"You will however be with us in every planned event. Your memory will live on forever and that is a guarantee.

"We will get.you the justice you deserve, it’s just taking some time. But time we have and we will fight to.the bitter end.

"Today we’re going to Flamborough, the place you loved so much. The place we shared so many memories.

"I feel you around me in everything I do. Please stay a little longer everytime you visit because this is my happy time. I love you all the pennies in the world. Always and forever. Rest easy my princess xxxxxxxxxx.”

Terence ‘Tez’ Papworth, 45, was on bail for an earlier assault on Amy-Leanne and killed her at his home in Dryden Road on June 5 last year.