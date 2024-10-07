Young person's guide to Pride produced by members of Doncaster Youth Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Doncaster Youth Council have launched their young person’s guide to Pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LGBTQ+ reps on the Youth Council wanted to create the pocket-sized leaflet because they found that there wasn’t really anything out there covering topics and questions that they wanted to know about all in one place.

A spokesperson said: “This guide is more than just a leaflet, it’s a reflection of who we are and makes us feel safe to be who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s designed to help young people navigate their journey with confidence and pride, whether that’s exploring their identity, finding support, or simply knowing we are not alone.

A Young Person's Guide to Pride has been produced in Doncaster.

“In a time when young people across the world are finding their voices and standing proudly in their truth, this guide serves as a beacon for anyone who needs it.”

"We are incredibly proud and we know it will have a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Physical copies are available via [email protected]. A Digital Flipbook is available HERE