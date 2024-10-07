Young person's guide to Pride produced by members of Doncaster Youth Council

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Members of Doncaster Youth Council have launched their young person’s guide to Pride.

The LGBTQ+ reps on the Youth Council wanted to create the pocket-sized leaflet because they found that there wasn’t really anything out there covering topics and questions that they wanted to know about all in one place.

A spokesperson said: “This guide is more than just a leaflet, it’s a reflection of who we are and makes us feel safe to be who we are.

"It’s designed to help young people navigate their journey with confidence and pride, whether that’s exploring their identity, finding support, or simply knowing we are not alone.

A Young Person's Guide to Pride has been produced in Doncaster.A Young Person's Guide to Pride has been produced in Doncaster.
“In a time when young people across the world are finding their voices and standing proudly in their truth, this guide serves as a beacon for anyone who needs it.”

"We are incredibly proud and we know it will have a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Physical copies are available via [email protected]. A Digital Flipbook is available HERE

