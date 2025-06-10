Young people open Community Café at Grove Park Pavilion to brew change in Doncaster.

A new community café, Better Brew, has officially opened its doors at Grove Park Pavilion in Doncaster serving, not only hot drinks and light food but also, fresh opportunities for local young people.

Better Brew has been developed and launched by young people aged 16–25 who are part of Better You, a peer support programme led by The People Focused Group.

The programme works alongside statutory agencies to provide early support and meaningful activities for young people at risk of entering crisis.

The idea for the café came from the young people themselves, who wanted to create a space that brings the community together—especially for those enjoying Grove Park and staff from Doncaster Royal Infirmary, located just across the road.

“This is about more than a café,” says a spokesperson from The People Focused Group. “It’s a place of purpose and pride for young people who have faced real challenges. Better Brew is a symbol of what can happen when we invest in potential and community.”

The café offers a welcoming environment where visitors can enjoy a cuppa, grab a bite, and experience the power of peer-led initiatives. Every aspect of the café—from the design and menu to the name and branding—has been created by the young people involved in the Better programme.

Better Brew is now open to the public, offering affordable refreshments and a chance to support a local project that’s making a real difference.

*The People Focused Group is committed to empowering individuals and communities through co-designed support, training, and peer-led programmes. The Better project supports young people aged 16–25 with early intervention and peer support to help them thrive.