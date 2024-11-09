Young people from Doncaster are among thousands from across Yorkshire celebrating UK Parliament Week 2024.

UK Parliament Week is taking place from November 18-24 and anticipates engaging with over two million people, across every nation and region of the UK, and many countries all over the world.

As well as exploring UK Parliament and ways to get involved, this year’s UK Parliament Week follows the journey of a parliament, from State Opening to a general election and all the ways people can interact along the way.

More than 1,400 activities will be held by groups, community organisations and schools in constituencies across Yorkshire and the Humber. Those already signed up include Doncaster Youth Council, Swinton Academy in Rotherham, Robert Wilkinson Primary School in York and The Sheffield College.

UK Parliament Week began in 2011 as an annual event to inform and educate people about the work and role of Parliament across the UK and has grown ever since.

Fran Jeens who is the Head of Education and Engagement at UK Parliament, said: “UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get informed about how they can engage with UK Parliament to make a difference.

"Every year it’s fantastic to see so many people actively take part in UK Parliament Week. We look forward to lots of activities taking place in Yorkshire and the Humber.”

Everyone who signs up for UK Parliament Week will all receive a free digital kit which is packed with resources full of information and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, or adults.