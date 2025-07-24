Young Doncaster Rovers fans urged to design covers for matchday programme

Young Doncaster Rovers supporters are being urged to score success – by designing the front cover of the club’s matchday programmes.

A club spokesperson said: “Our matchday programme is getting a fresh look for the new season - and we are turning to our younger supporters to help with the designing process.

“The cover of each edition of the programme will be designed by one of our Donny Dog’s Club members, with the winning artwork selected by a panel of first team players.

Young supporters can download the cover template HERE to get designing.

“Whether coloured pencils, felt tips, wax crayons or whatever you fancy, we just ask that you make your design colourful,” the spokesperson added.

“Pick a player to focus your drawing on but feel free to include others as well. Have a go at our club badge!”

Send a copy of your design to [email protected] or drop in to the West Stand reception at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: “We handed over a lot of the design work for the programme for last season’s Junior Takeover Day to school pupils in the city and it proved to be an incredibly popular edition.

“The cover artwork featuring Luke Molyneux was great so we have been keen to do the same again this season - but go one step further by having every cover designed by our young supporters.

“As always, we are determined to make the matchday experience an unforgettable one for families and this is another way to bring our young fans even closer to us.”

Donny Dog’s Club is the new name for Rovers’ Young Reds membership scheme and available to join entirely for free for those aged 13 and under.

As well as giving priority access to away and cup match tickets ahead of general sale, being a member of Donny Dog’s Club also provides access to exclusive events such as the annual Play Against The Players day.

Existing Young Reds members who continue to meet the age guidelines will automatically be transferred into Donny Dog’s Club.

To join, click HERE.

And to download the programme cover template, click HERE