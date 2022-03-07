Young Doncaster photographer's stunning image shortlisted in RSPCA’s ‘People’s Choice’ online photo comp

Thirteen animal snaps taken by youngsters aged from 10 to 18 have been shortlisted for the animal charity’s competition and the winner will be decided by votes cast online by members of the public.

Images include a marvellous starling murmuration, a beautiful butterfly and a cheeky pet rat.

The shortlisted photographers come from far and wide, including a finalist from Doncaster.

In December 2021, the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2021 were announced following the official judging by a panel of photographic experts including RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham and industry professionals.

In part two of the competition (March 2022), there is a special online poll, named ‘People’s Choice’, for the public to pick their winning photo from the Mobile Phone and Devices category featuring three age groups of Under 12s, 12-15s and 16-18 year olds plus the Picture Perfect Pets category.

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon.co.uk, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate.

Voting will be open for one week from Tuesday March 8 (12.30pm), closing on Tuesday March 15 at 1pm. The winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page on Thursday March 17.

Entries for the main RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2022 will open on Wednesday May 4 2022.

1. Posing By Bailey-James Houlsby, 11, from Doncaster

2. Pocket rocket puppy By Tia Bannister, aged 17 from Carnforth

3. The creature of the swamp By Annie McBeth, aged 11, from Bath

4. Hidden in plain sight By Immy Lowe, aged 18 from Bristol